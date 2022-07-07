type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI was never the in-house producer for Black Sherif - Samsney
Entertainment

I was never the in-house producer for Black Sherif – Samsney

By Qwame Benedict
Black Sherif and Samsney performing Gold digger
Black Sherif and Samsney
- Advertisement -

Music producer Samsney of Highly Spiritual Music has come out to disclose that he was never the in-house music producer for Black Sherif as claimed by the artiste’s old management.

Readers would remember that some months ago when the “first Sermon’ hitmaker was having issues with his investor, a lot of allegations came up including they(investors) seeking the services of an in-house producer for the artiste.

In a new interview granted, Samsney has set the records straight and explained that he was never employed by anyone to be the in-house producer for Black Sherif.

Also Read: Black Sherif becomes Ghana’s first artiste to hit 100m streams on Boomplay

According to him, he has been friends with Black Sherif for a long time and the two of them have been working together before he met his investor and his team.

He went on to state that even after meeting his new team, the two of them continued to work together.

Samsney also mentioned that irrespective of what had happened he still continues to work with Black Sherif because he is one person good to work with.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 7, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    94 %
    1.6mph
    75 %
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    79 °
    Sun
    78 °
    Mon
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News