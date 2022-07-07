- Advertisement -

Music producer Samsney of Highly Spiritual Music has come out to disclose that he was never the in-house music producer for Black Sherif as claimed by the artiste’s old management.

Readers would remember that some months ago when the “first Sermon’ hitmaker was having issues with his investor, a lot of allegations came up including they(investors) seeking the services of an in-house producer for the artiste.

In a new interview granted, Samsney has set the records straight and explained that he was never employed by anyone to be the in-house producer for Black Sherif.

According to him, he has been friends with Black Sherif for a long time and the two of them have been working together before he met his investor and his team.

He went on to state that even after meeting his new team, the two of them continued to work together.

Samsney also mentioned that irrespective of what had happened he still continues to work with Black Sherif because he is one person good to work with.