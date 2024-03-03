type here...
Entertainment

I will embark on a Prayer-a-Thon to Ghana proud since Afua Asantewaa and Chef Faila failed – Diana Asamoah Reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Controversial Ghanaian veteran gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has left Ghanaians beaming with smiles as she has revealed her intentions of breaking the Guinness world record for the longest praying marathon.

Speaking on UTV’s United showbiz show hosted by MzGee, Diana Asamoah explained that a lot of people are participating in breaking a Guinness World Record which enthuse her to also participate and break a record.

This comes after the Guinness World Record already disqualified two of Ghana’s latest attempters, Afua Asantewaa who tried to break the record for the longest singing marathon and Chef Faila, who tried the Cookathon.

A solid reason for the disqualification of both hasn’t fully been made public yet but we look forward to it.

Checkout the video below

