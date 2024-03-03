Just In: Chef Faila’s cookathon disqualified by Guinness World Record

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul Razak, also known as Chef Faila, set out on an incredible journey to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Cooking Marathon (Individual).

The attempt, which captivated audiences worldwide, unfortunately, fell short of meeting the stringent guidelines set forth by Guinness World Records.

Amidst high hopes, Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s ambitious bid for the Guinness World Record in the Longest Cooking Marathon (Individual) sadly is unsuccessful as a statement from the Guinness World Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules as the reason for it being unsuccessful.

In a statement shared on her official Facebook account on March 3, 2024, Chef Faila conveyed her appreciation for the overwhelming support received throughout her culinary endeavor.

“While the outcome may not be what we anticipated, I am deeply thankful for the unwavering support from our sponsors and partners, as well as the encouragement from our fans. Your backing has been instrumental throughout this journey,” she wrote .