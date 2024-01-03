“I wish I could give my eyes and strength to my wife” – Chef Faila’s husband speaks on her cookathon attempt

- Advertisement -

Lt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei is the supportive husband of Failatu Abdul-Razak, the Ghanaian lady currently embarking on Guinness world record challenge for the longest cooking marathon.

Reginald spoke with Joy Prime TV and made known some facts about his beloved wife.

According to him, Faila is a very relentless lady who will go any angle to get what she wants and when she found out the level the Guinness World Record can take a brand, she decided to take a shot at it.

He added that, the challenge the wife is attempting has become some sort of sacrifice that all family members are taking up and playing their part.

“I’ve not been sleeping and I have been rushing in and out of the location to check up on our daughter. Yet, I wish I could give my eyes to her so she doesn’t even have the urge to sleep”, he ended.

