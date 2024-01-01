Biography of Failatu Abdul-Razak: Age, Husband, Children, Cookathon and career

- Advertisement -

Failatu Abdul-Razak is a popular Ghanaian chef and budding musician know to be a great advocate for women and one who speaks child trafficking. She was born on 7th November.

Judging from societal interactions, Faila is very hardworking and a relentless go getter who will stop at nothing until she achieves whatever she wants.

Faila started off as a musician. She released her hit song Piibu Piibu back in 2016 which went on to become a house hold record selling loads of cassettes.

Is Faila Abdul-Razak Married?

Yes. The beautiful chef is married to Reginald Mitchi and the pair got married back in November 3, 2020 but much details into their marriage is not known but one can judge it to be a happy one.

Does Failatu Abdul Razak has Children?

Yes. According to private sources, the hardworking chef has 1 child but decides to keep it private so not much is known about the him.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Chef Faila Abdul-Razak’s Parent

According to information privy to us, Failatu Abdul-Razak lost her mother on 16th April 2017 at the Tamale West Hospital. No Information is currently available on her father.

Who is Failatu Abdul-Razaks Husband?

His name as available to us is Reginald Mitchi. He is a Ghana armed force personnel and he tied that know with Faila on November 3, 2020.

Faila Abdul-Razak Cookathon

The Ghanaian chef by the name Failatu Abdul-Razak is set to embark on a Guinness World Record challenge to break the record for the longest cooking marathon.

Faila commenced her tonight at 12:00am at the at the Modern City Hotel situated in Tamale and is set to take it through to 5th January or more.

The current official record is held by Alan Fisher however a Ugandan chef by name, Mama D has unofficially surpassed that so the Tamale based chef must also break that.