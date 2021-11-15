“I would have gotten him arrested” – Bulldog vents at Miracle Films CEO

- Advertisement -

Controversial and highly opinionated Ghanaian artiste manager and showbiz pundit; Bulldog, has categorically stated that he would have gotten Samuel Nyamekye arrested if he saw him at the celebs meeting with the IGP.

Sharing his sentiments on UTV, Bulldog claimed that the Miracle Films CEO used his intellectual properties without authorization in one of his films.

These yet to be confirmed reports followed after Mr. Samuel Nyamekye’s name popped up among the list of some individuals who graced the IGP’s meeting with the creative arts industry.

He said;

“The miracle films CEO was present? Wow? I did not see him the whole time at the meeting, I would have called for his immediate arrest. He used my songs some time back without permission.”

Nana Ama Mcbrown, the host of United Showbiz and a star in a number of Miracle Films shows, reacted to Bulldog’s and told him to keep the issue out of the public domain because her former boss is not hard to find.