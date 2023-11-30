“I would like Strongman and I to perform our diss songs at my Planning and Plotting concert” – Medikal

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Rapper, Medikal has sent an invitation to fellow rapper, Strongman Burner for a joint performance on stage at his upcoming Planning and Plotting concert.

The rapper expresses that it would be a “great honour” to perform their past beef songs together on December 16 at the La Palm Beach hotel.

Medikal and Strongman took over the trends years ago when both artists decided to exchange shots at each other and diss each other on songs which set social media ablaze and fans yearning for more.

The two laid down their differences and jumped on songs together which made fans believe that there is no longer a beef between them.

However, Medikal has thrown an invitation to Strongman asking him to come and perform his diss songs with him at the planning and plotting concert which is set to take place on the 16th of December, 2023 at the La Palm.

Check out his tweet below