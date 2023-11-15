type here...
Identity of the man in the new Abena Korkor leaked tape revealed
Entertainment

Identity of the man in the new Abena Korkor leaked tape revealed

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
The video trending across all the platforms is that of Abena Korkor and a married man having a pleasurable time on a video call.

In the video that has quickly gone viral, the two lovers turned enemies can be seen happily playing with their genitals.

The man whose face is shown wide in the video was over the moon using his hands on his manhood while he enjoyed the feeling has being fingered out as a politician.

It is said that he is one of the top politicians in the country. For now, his name and rank and other details about him are yet to come public.

Source:GHPAGE

