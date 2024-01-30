“If my partner doesn’t fart, then there is a problem” – Anita Joseph claps back at Tolanibaj

- Advertisement -

Nigerian Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has reacted to claims made by reality star, Tolanibaj after she sent a warning to her prospective partner never to fart around her.

It would be recalled that Tolanibaj disclosed in a tweet that she will not condone her partner farting around her in their relationship as reported by Ghpage.com.

Anita Joseph clapped back noting that if her partner doesn’t fart around her, it means that there is a problem.

She wondered why she would have to excuse herself to fart simply because her man is around.