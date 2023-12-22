“If you think I’m cheating on my wife, come out and prove it” – Sam George dares alleged side chicks

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian political talisman, Sam Dzata George has demonstrated his love and loyalty to his wifeIn a demonstration of his after he threw a challenge to alleged side chicks.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, has thrown down a challenge to any woman claiming to be his side chick, urging them to provide evidence.

The revered politician on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made these bold declarations during an interview with Bola Ray where he affirmed that he has never been involved in any extramarital affair and emphasized that his wife is more than sufficient for him.

“My life is work, house, and church. If you know any girl anywhere I am dating, just call her to the show, I am waiting. I am throwing a challenge out there. Anybody should bring evidence.

You won’t ever see me sitting at a spot alone or with some random girl. If you see me anywhere, especially at +233, my wife is always sitting by me,” he shared during the conversation with Bola Ray.

He added that his wife also doubles as his side chick and so does not need any of such.

In one of such post, controversial actress and business mogul, Adu Safowah has come out to throw shades at the MP saying he is not cheating because he has a very small ‘manhood’.