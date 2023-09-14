- Advertisement -

Following the Inspector General of Police Dr Akufo Dampare’s time with the Ad-hoc committee of Parliament over the leaked tape to get him out of office, a UK lawyer has stated that he is a good actor.

The lawyer known as Kofi Opare Hagan Esq took to social media to share his thoughts about the process.

The claims in the leaked recording and the subsequent developments, according to IGP Dampare in a hearing before the Committee, have “brought a lot of pain” to his family and loved ones.

The hearing comes after the former Director General (Technical) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Mensah, stated that the low morale in the Ghana Police Service is a result of the majority of employees being dissatisfied with the Inspector General of Police’s management style.

The IGP was allegedly the one who gave the go-ahead for the tape to be recorded and leaked.

However, when it was Dampare’s turn to speak at the committee hearing on Tuesday (12 September), he said the accusations lacked any supporting documentation.

But after monitoring the IGP’s appearance before the committee, Lawyer Opare believes the IGP is a better actor than award-winning actor Van Vicker.

He shared: “The IGP is at least a better actor than Van Vicker”.