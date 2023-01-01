type here...
IGP Dampare will be sacked – Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophecies on 31st night

By Armani Brooklyn
Prior to this, Prophet Nigel Gaisie had earlier reiterated that he’s not scared of IGP Damapre and as far as God continues to speak to him, he’ll continue to drop prophecies.

Speaking in an interview on Power FM just 3 days ago, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel firmly stated that he’ll deliver God’s message to Ghanaians on the 31st night as he had always done irrespective of the ban from the Ghana Police Service.

The self-proclaimed prophet additionally hinted that he even has one prophecy for the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare during his upcoming 31st December watch night service.

According to Prophet Nigel Gaisie while ministering to his congregation yesternight, he saw that IGP Dampare’s boots were taken from him.

This simply means an imminent sack awauts him very soon.

He said;

“The Lord took my spirit to the Republic of Y3mpe Nokore, and I saw that there was a change in IGP. In the realms of the spirit, I saw the IGP and his boots were taken off.

“I dreamt, I saw and it’ll come to pass If they don’t pray about it”

Just like Owusu Bempah, Nigel Gaisie also ignored the order from the Ghana Police Service not to cause fear and panic with their ‘doom’ prophecies.

As to whether Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy falls under those that cause fear and panic would best be determined by the law enforcement agency.

    Source:Ghpage

