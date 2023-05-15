“I’ll never apologize to Pizzaman CEO” – Abeiku Santana vows

- Advertisement -

Ace radio presenter and tourism enthusiast, Abeiku Santana, has vowed never to apologize to Pizzaman CEO.

Last Friday, Abeiku Santana went berserk on live radio and called out the CEO of Pizzman for dragging two of his workers to court and getting them jailed for 5 years for stealing 20 boxes of chicken wings and two gallons of vegetable cooking oil from the restaurant’s warehouse in Kumasi, Ghana.

While venting his anger on live radio, Abeiku Santana chided Christian Boakye Yiadom – the founder and CEO of one of the fastest-growing Ghanaian-owned Fast Food chains – for exacting harsh punishment on the poor workers.

READ ALSO: He talks without sense – Ghanaians berate Abeiku Santana for ‘supporting’ jailed Pizzaman workers for stealing

He described him as a heartless boss who has no mercy for his workers.

Despite being called out for his hypocrisy and attempt to make evil appear good, Abeiku Santana has vowed never to apologize to the CEO of Pizzaman.

During an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz program, Abeiku Santana insisted that he said nothing wrong hence he won’t apologize.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Two Pizzaman workers jailed 5 years for stealing 20 cartons of chicken and vegetable oil; Abeiku Santana blasts CEO