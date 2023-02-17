- Advertisement -

Ghanaian star actress, Nikki Samonas has revealed why she has no children despite her advanced age and knowing well that her biological clock is fast moving.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Nikki Samonas explained clearly that, although she is 37, she has no plans of giving birth out of wedlock.

In the course of the interview, she admitted that there’s heavy pressure from her family and friends to hurry and give birth but she will never kowtow to any of their sentiments.

Speaking to a query on how she intends to give birth should she face challenges when she is finally ready to, the bubbling actress said there are several suitable options.

She mentioned, should there be a problem when she is finally ready to give birth, she’ll consider; IVF, Adoption or surrogacy.

It is not uncommon for individuals to have personal preferences and goals when it comes to having children and getting married.

It is important to respect Nikki Samonas’s choice to not have children until she is married, as this is a decision that is entirely up to her.

It is also worth noting that there are many factors that may influence a person’s decision to have children, including cultural and societal norms, personal beliefs, financial stability, and relationship status.

Ultimately, the decision to have children or not is a personal one, and it is important to support individuals in making the choices that are right for them.

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to Nikki Samona’s decision not to have kids until she gets married…

Jah Bless Faila – It’s beautiful to actually follow the steps of how God wants it.Families agreeing,marriage,then children.

SoccAcess R Diado – It will be better if she says that she will never have sex until she gets married but not having a kid is nothing because the sugar daddies aren’t in for kids, but for sex, so it’s what it’s.

Ebenezer Sika Wiafe Bilal – You might not be luckier like Sarah ooMenopause awaits u

iona Oppong – You can get married and won’t be able to have kids. Children are a blessing, you don’t have to marry first before you give birth. It’s all God’s timing.

