You are a stupid fool- Nikki Samonas hits back at tweep who abused her for eating fufu with stew

Nikoletta Samonas popularly known as Nikki Samonas in the entertainment fraternity has charged on a tweep who abused her for eating fufu with chicken stew.

Nikki in a tweet posted what she was having for supper and to the amazement of many, she was eating fufu with stew.

The beautiful actress and freelance model’s post has since generated conversation on Twitter as her tweet created an uncanny feeling among most of her followers.

To validate her choice of food, Nikki in a thread of tweets wrote, ”Think of it this way. You eat banku, corn powder/dough with pepper, this is plantain or cassava or yam powder/dough with stew. It’s perfect”

”If you can eat akple, kokonte, banku with pepper or stew, why can’t you eat powdered fufu with the same??? Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery Na no bl333”, she added to justify why she was eating Neat fufu with stew and not soup.

However, a tweep who was quite critical of the actress’ weird taste insinuated that Nikki’s consistent blabbering on social media was as a result of the food she was eating.

Apparently, the Greek-Ghanaian actress had rightly mentioned in a tweet that Jeff Bezos could give every Ghanaian a million dollars and still have more than enough leftover.

In @JaeBoateng’s opinion, Nikki’s statement was uncalled for and better left unsaid.

The model who was clearly offended by @JaeBoateng’s tweet called him a stupid fool while blocking and muting him.