“I’ll shoot your vajayjay” – Nana Agradaa tells women’s fellowship leader who has snatched her husband

Nana Agradaa unleashed another scathy attack on her former women’s fellowship leader, Maa Mercy.

The beef between the two which had seemingly died down after vehement back and forth from the two has resurfaced with renewed intensity.



Nana Agradaa’s recent threats and accusations have injected fresh life into the scandal, leaving many to wonder whether there is any truth behind the claims.

Now, recall that approximately about two months ago, social media was set ablaze with the news of the alleged affair involving Nana Agradaa’s husband and her former women’s fellowship leader, Maa Mercy.



The trio’s involvement in the scandal captivated the public’s attention, leading to a flurry of discussions and debates.



However, both Maa Mercy and Nana Agradaa’s husband were quick to refute the claims that they were dating.

Nana Agradaa, who seemingly can’t let go of the past, has fired Maa Mercy through a trending video.

The content of the video is nothing short of shocking, with Nana Agradaa making threats and accusations against her former friend.

In the video, Nana Agradaa ominously threatened to have Maa Mercy arrested and dealt with if she becomes the next president of the republic.

According to Nana Agradaa, she’ll let the firing squad shoot at Maa Mercy’s vagina to teach her lesson so that in her next life, she won’t go around snatching other people’s husbands.

Watch the video below to know more…