“I’m 17 years old, and my body count is 15”; Teenage girls open up on their jaw-dropping body counts – VIDEO

Reactions have started trooping in for a video in which three teenage girls were revealing their body counts.

The interviewer questioned the girls wearing shorts and brassieres in the video if they were virgins, and they all said no.

When asked about their body counts, they revealed some startling facts.

Starting with the first female, who claimed to be 19, she revealed her body count was 8, the second girl, who claimed to be 17, said 7, and the last girl admitted to have slept with 15 men and she is just 18 years old.

This I’m has raised a lot of concern among viewers who are asking who to blame as these girls are very young to be engaging in such acts at that age.

