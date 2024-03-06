“I’m 33 years old with 7 children; I want a rich man to marry me and take care of my children”- Lady speaks

- Advertisement -

An American black woman has caused an uproar on social media after a video of her making certain claims surfaced on the internet.

According the lady, she’s 33 years old with seven kids which she bore with the same man and looking forward to a fresh start with another man.

She made these revelations when she appeared on the show, “Tonight’s conversation“.

She asked the counselors if it is possible that, she can find a man to marry her with seven kids.

When asked by one of the counsellors if the children belong to a single man, she answered and said yes.

The lady counsellor later advised her to work things out with the father of her kids because seven kids will be a huge responsibility to on man whose not their father.

Watch the video below;