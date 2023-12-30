“I’m a Nigerian from Ewe in Oyo Kingdom” – Stonebwoy discloses as he ditches the Volta Region (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian reggae dancehall musician, Livinstone Etse Satekla, known in the showbiz space as Stonebwoy has disclosed chosen his Nigerian descent over the Volta Region.

The Bhim boss made this revelation in a conversation with popular Nigerian luxurious cars Influencer Ola of Lagos, where he claimed that, his tribe Ewe is from Oyo Kingdom.

Stonebwoy asserted that his Ewe tribe migrated from the Oyo Kingdom in Nigeria, tracing his ancestry back to the Southern part of Nigeria before settling in Ghana.

“Me sef nah Niger, no lies. Me nah Ewe from Oyo Kingdom, my tribe migrated from Nigeria to Ghana here, na we get Illesha.

Shout-out to my people in the southern part of Nigeria, check Ewe, we root straight to Yoruba”, Stonebwoy said.

