Afia Schwarzenegger is not happy with Fadda Dickson and has taken to social media to express her mixed feelings toward him.

In an outpour on Instagram, she said she was still upset with the managing director of the Despite Media Group but gave him plaudit for his exceptional managerial skills.

The socialite and comedienne appeared to have made the post to take a swipe at Onua TV and Nana Ama McBrown after she launched her new TV show, Onua Showtime.

Afia touted Fadda Dickson as “the god of talent management, the king of contents,” among other accolades while sharing a classy photo of him decorated like a royal figure.

“Still mad at you. But without a shred of doubt, you have proven to be the god of talent management, the king of contents, the lord of local television, the boss of the bosses, the god of set design and the god of concepts…And that is on PERIOD!!!! I rest my case. Reign Fadda Dickson,” she shared on May 1, 2023.

Although Afia’s post was subtle, some netizens suggested it was actually targeted at shading Nana Ama McBrown, who “ungratefully” left her job at UTV to join Onua TV after receiving mentorship from Fadda Dickson.

UTV, on the other hand, made a profound statement to send a message to their competitors as they strongly believe they nailed the month of April in television production.

Sharing pictures of Mzgee, Bulldog, Arnold and others, the TV station wrote;

It could have been no better to end the month of April on #UnitedShowbiz than having these lovely ones wrap up with such a glamorous display.