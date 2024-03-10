“I’m only 17 years old but I have two children” – Teen counts her twins as blessings (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

In Nigeria, a young mother has set tongues and eyes rolling as she counts the blessings of having a set of twins at the tender age of 17.

A video sighted on social media captured the motherhood condition of teenage girl who gave birth to twins before 18 years old.

Taking to the video-sharing platform, TikTok, the lady appreciated her God for giving her the fruit of the womb regardless of her early age.

“I’m only 17 with two kids. In all I give thanks,” she captioned the video while showing off her babies.

The post has since generated a wave of reactions from netizens who lamented the early pregnancy while others were wowed at how she would someday be glad that she had them early.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMM6mGf8U/