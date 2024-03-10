type here...
“I’m only 17 years old but I have two children” – Teen counts her twins as blessings (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
In Nigeria, a young mother has set tongues and eyes rolling as she counts the blessings of having a set of twins at the tender age of 17.

A video sighted on social media captured the motherhood condition of teenage girl who gave birth to twins before 18 years old.

Taking to the video-sharing platform, TikTok, the lady appreciated her God for giving her the fruit of the womb regardless of her early age.

“I’m only 17 with two kids. In all I give thanks,” she captioned the video while showing off her babies.

The post has since generated a wave of reactions from netizens who lamented the early pregnancy while others were wowed at how she would someday be glad that she had them early.

Check out the video below

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMM6mGf8U/

