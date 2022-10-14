- Advertisement -

Davido is not only ready to die, spend huge sums of money on Chioma and also go to jail on her behalf.

This is the promise OBO has made to his ‘chief chef” girlfriend after the two reconciled after months of uncertainty.

The host of a Hot 97 interview with Miyabel questioned the singer about his love for his wife and whether he would be willing to serve time in prison for her if she ever broke the law.

In his response, Davido insisted that he would serve her jail time without a second thought.

He responded with $46,000 when asked how much he has ever spent on Chioma.

There is a claim that singer Davido bought the new G-Wagon for his longtime girlfriend Chioma to appreciate her for her exceptional bedroom skills (bedmantics).

This was a claim one netizen made on Twitter after news broke about the reconciliation between OBO and his baby mama.

Judging by the time Davido made the order for the G-Wagon, it could only be deduced that Davido had properly received some good sexual treatment from Chioma and thus decided on the spot to reward her hard work.

“2:42 you just know the s*x was insane” the netizen wrote.

Well, Davido’s reaction kind of corroborated the observation made by the gentleman.

“Naw internet undefeated” Davido tweeted. Read more…