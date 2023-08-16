- Advertisement -

Bhim Nation President Livingstone Etse Satekla known widely as Stonebwoy has finally broken his silence on the attack on him and his team in Atlanta after shopping at Icebox.

News emerged yesterday that the Dancehall musician and his team were robbed at gunpoint by some armed men on the street of Atlanta Georgia.

According to the information, he and his team had arrived in Atlanta after a successful show in Washington to prepare for another show schedule to come off today and decided to shop.

It continued that after Stonebwoy was done shopping and stepped out of Icebox, the armed men out of nowhere appeared and robbed them while allegedly exchanging gunshots.

Well, after hours of being silent, Stonebwoy has finally broken his silence saying that he is safe and sound while urging his fans in Atlanta to come out in their numbers for his show.

He posted: “Very Safe and Sound! ATL Let’s Meet Tomorrow at The @masquerade_atl 7pm”.

See screenshot below:

Stonebwoy is currently touring some states in the United States of America to promote his latest album Fifth Dimension.