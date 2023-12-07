I’m sorry but I can’t take any advice from Samini – Kuami Eugene states

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian Highlife musician, Kuami Eugene, has responded to comments made by veteran Reggae/Dancehall crooner, Samini, and rubbished his advice after Samini suggested that Kuami Eugene has a low international appeal as he “sounds local.”

Recall that on the Day Show with Berla Mundi on TV3, Samini revealed that he liked Kidi over Kuami Eugene because Kidi had a better international appeal.

However, the ‘Monica’ hit maker has disagreed with that opinion.

READ ALSO: I started medicine with just GHs1 – Tobinco boss tells how he became rich

Appearing on a later episode of the Day Show, Kuami Eugene, when asked if he would take any advice from the Samini’s comments and rebrand his craft to appeal to more international audiences, stated emphatically that he would do no such thing.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to him, trying to sound more international would mean letting go of his authentic Highlife sound.

He added that he respects Samini’s opinion but pointed out that songs with his authentic brand have sold out to international audiences, thus, he would resist any advice.