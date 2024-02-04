type here...
Entertainment

I’m the eldest among the 7 children my parents had – Don Little shocks Ghanaian with his real age

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Kumasi based actor, Don Little finally revealed his age and shocked Ghanaians with it.

Popular Ghanaian diminutive actor, popularly known as Don Little confirmed during the interview that he does not know who is older between him and Yaw Dabo, however, he is grown and the eldest of 7 children of his parents.

I cannot tell who is older between Yaw Dabo and me because I don’t know his age. But I am not a small boy at all. I am the eldest of 7 children”, he said.

The actor who partially hails from the Northern region also added that Northerners do not have competitors when it comes to sexual performance in Ghana, adding that his late dad, who hailed from Northern region, was a testament due to his sexual prowess and gave birth to seven children of which he is the eldest among them.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Don Little stated that the Northerners are helping the growth of Ghana’s population.

My father is a Northerner but he is no more. He gave birth to seven children and you know that Northerners a very good when it comes to sexual intercourse.” he concluded.

