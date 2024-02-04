Northerners are sweet and good in bed – Don Little confirms

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian diminutive actor, popularly known as Don Little confirmed to other men that, folks in the northern part of Ghana are lions in terms of sexual intercourse performance.

According to the ace actor, Northerners do not have competitors when it comes to sexual performance in Ghana, adding that his late dad, who hailed from Northern region, was a testament due to his sexual prowess and gave birth to seven children of which he is the eldest among them.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Don Little stated that the Northerners are helping the growth of Ghana’s population.

“My father is a Northerner but he is no more. He gave birth to seven children and you know that Northerners a very good when it comes to sexual intercourse.

God has given them that gift so they procreate more. They help the country by giving more birth. In terms of sexual performance, they are number one,” he said.