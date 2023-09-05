- Advertisement -

Evangelist Mama Pat formerly known as Nana Agradaa is still in the fighting mood with Preacher Isaac Owusu Bempah as she launches a new attack on him.

The two figures have been fighting with each other for years now and from the look of things there is no stopping between the two Pastors.

In Nana Agradaa’s latest attack, she claimed that she had infected Reverend Owusu Bempah with HIV.

Also Read: “Ehiafuor Nkrasifuor” – Nana Agradaa reacts to her trending bortos video

According to her, she has infected the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International with 16 gallons of HIV and there is no way he will get a cure for that.

She claimed that she infected him when she was helping cure a sore on the leg of the preacher.

In a recorded video, Nana Agradaa revealed that Owusu Bempah paid her to attack his former goddaughter Naana Brown.

In the video, she played some audio claiming to be the voice of Owusu Bempah contracting her to attack Naana Brown.

Also Read: Ghanaians react to Nana Agradaa’s trending nude video

See the video below:

We patiently wait to hear the response from Rev Owusu Bempah after this allegation from Nana Agradaa.