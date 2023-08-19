type here...
Ghanaians react to Nana Agradaa's trending nude video
News

Ghanaians react to Nana Agradaa’s trending nude video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ghanaians react to Nana Agradaa's trending nude video
Repented fetish priestess who prides herself as an Evangelist, Nana Agradaa, has set tongues wagging after sharing a seductive video of herself on social media.

In this new viral video, Nana Agradaa claims she was exercising to keep fit.

As seen, she was in an all-pink outfit to complete her fair skin.

The highlight of the video is Nana Agradaa’s intentional display of her bortos.

In a part of the video, she twerked like a pro while jamming to one of Shatta Wale’s hit songs.

Social media users who have come across the video have condemned her nudity.

Check out some of the comments gathered under the trending video…


nana_aquasiNeho 3nny3 akono koraa


oppong30 – Mamá part need to visit Turkey


eric_odonkor90 – She needs psychiatric treatment

Ohiani Ba – Sexy Evangelist ,errrr Mr Oduro go miss this body 

Stella Singleton – Eiii haha haha this woman papaaaa I can’t stop laughing

Monney Gal Eiii Asem oo

Source:GHpage

