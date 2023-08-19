- Advertisement -

Repented fetish priestess who prides herself as an Evangelist, Nana Agradaa, has set tongues wagging after sharing a seductive video of herself on social media.

In this new viral video, Nana Agradaa claims she was exercising to keep fit.

As seen, she was in an all-pink outfit to complete her fair skin.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa goes semi-nude on social media – Video

The highlight of the video is Nana Agradaa’s intentional display of her bortos.

In a part of the video, she twerked like a pro while jamming to one of Shatta Wale’s hit songs.

Social media users who have come across the video have condemned her nudity.

Check out some of the comments gathered under the trending video…



nana_aquasi 7h – Neho 3nny3 akono koraa



oppong30 7h – Mamá part need to visit Turkey



eric_odonkor90 7h – She needs psychiatric treatment

Ohiani Ba – Sexy Evangelist ,errrr Mr Oduro go miss this body

Stella Singleton – Eiii haha haha this woman papaaaa I can’t stop laughing

Monney Gal – Eiii Asem oo

READ ALSO: Amakye Dede’s baby mama he publicly insulted speaks for the first time; Drops heavy secrets

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor subtly accuses Anita Akuffo of dating fraud boys