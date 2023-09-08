type here...
Interdiction of three Police officers suspended

By Qwame Benedict
Three Policemen before the committee of Parliament
Policemen-interdicted
The three Police officers who were interdicted following the leak conversation with NPP’s Chief Bugri Naabu have had their interdiction suspended.

The three namely COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent George Lysander Asare few days ago were interdicted in a press release signed by the Head of Public Affairs Superintendant Juliana Obeng.

A piece of new information has it that the interdiction of the three has been suspended with immediate effect.

According to the source, the suspension of the interdiction was to make sure that it didn’t affect the ongoing Parliamentary probe sanctioned by the Speaker of Parliament.

COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent George Lysander Asare have been caught in a leak tape plotting the removal of the IGP Dr George Akufo Dampare.

The trio have already appeared before the parliamentary committee set up to investigate the audio.

COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Lysander Asare told the committee that they were reliably informed that the audio was recorded and leaked by the IGP Dampare who used Chairman Bugri Naabu as bait.

The committee has yet to make their findings known to the Speaker of Parliament and the Public.

Source:GhPage

