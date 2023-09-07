- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service this morning has released a statement to interdict three Police officers for their involvement in the leaked tape planning to remove the IGP from office.

The three namely COP Mensah, Superintendent Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent George Lysander Asare were caught on the tape plotting the removal of the current Inspector General of Police Dr Dampare.

The trio in an audio conversation with NPP big man Chief Bugri Naabu disclosed that the IGP was destroying the Police Service and hence wanted him removed and replaced with COP Mensah because he is an NPP member.

Also Read: Video evidence of Bugri Naabu and Policemen plotting to remove IGP leaks

The matter was referred to Parliament and a committee has been set up on the orders of the Speaker of Parliament to investigate the matter discussed in the leaked audio.

So far, the three policemen have met the committee and shared their side of the story with COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Lysander Asare promising to share more information during an in-camera session with the committee.

Read the police statement below: