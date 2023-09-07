type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPolice Service interdict three officers for their involvement in IGP leaked tape
News

Police Service interdict three officers for their involvement in IGP leaked tape

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Three Policemen before the committee of Parliament
Policemen-interdicted
- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service this morning has released a statement to interdict three Police officers for their involvement in the leaked tape planning to remove the IGP from office.

The three namely COP Mensah, Superintendent Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent George Lysander Asare were caught on the tape plotting the removal of the current Inspector General of Police Dr Dampare.

The trio in an audio conversation with NPP big man Chief Bugri Naabu disclosed that the IGP was destroying the Police Service and hence wanted him removed and replaced with COP Mensah because he is an NPP member.

Also Read: Video evidence of Bugri Naabu and Policemen plotting to remove IGP leaks

The matter was referred to Parliament and a committee has been set up on the orders of the Speaker of Parliament to investigate the matter discussed in the leaked audio.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

So far, the three policemen have met the committee and shared their side of the story with COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Lysander Asare promising to share more information during an in-camera session with the committee.

Read the police statement below:

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, September 7, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
2.9mph
100 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways