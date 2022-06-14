- Advertisement -

A student at the Islamic Senior High School, Abrepo in the Ashanti Region has disclosed what happened which resulted in students being rushed to the hospital.

In a video, the student revealed how the incident started and how the police fired warning shots at the student.

The male student who suffered injuries on his legs explained that he was in front of the staff block when the police fired shots.

According to him, the police ordered the students to stop demonstrating and return to the classroom but they refused.

The police fired tear gas and warning shots at the student to disperse them and that was when the bullet went through the wall and hit him on both legs.

ALSO READ: Dep. Regional Commander & 2 others interdicted over Islamic SHS chaos

Watch the video below;

On Monday, students from the Islamic Senior High School in Abrepo, Ashanti Region, took to the streets to demonstrate about frequent motor accidents in front of their school.

The students blocked sections of the streets which prevented passengers from using that stretch.

The police were deployed to control the situation but ended up firing tear gas, and pepper spray and fired warning shots in an attempt to disperse them.