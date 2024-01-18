“It was never intentional”; Stonebwoy says as he finally meets Chef Faila

- Advertisement -

Chef Faila was dragged on social media days after after she made certain comments regarding to the attendance of certain A-List artist at her Cook-a-thon in Tamale.

However, a latest video chanced on by ghpage.com and shared on Ghpage TV shows that a portion of Chef Faila’s wish has been granted.

According to Chef Faila, it wasn’t cool for certain artiste like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Samini not to pass by her event but have time to attend that of Afua Asantewaa who attempted a Sing-a-thon.

According to the video, Chef Faila bumped into Ghanaian reggae dancehall crooner, Stonebwoy at the Airport and used the opportunity to catch up.

“It was never intentional and you know I’m the Sapashini of your land”, Stonebwoy was heard telling Chef Faila who was full of smiles.

Chef Faila also used the opportunity to thank and appreciate the Afro Dancehall act for all the inspirations he keeps giving to the world.

Checkout the video below