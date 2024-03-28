It’s because of his money – Netizens blast young lady for marrying a rich old man (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to proudly show off her elderly husband sparking a huge buzz on the internet.

The woman posted a video compilation featuring clips from their wedding, loved-up pictures and videos of them, along with photos of her rich old husband.



Gushing over the love of her life, the lady stated that she would cherish him for the rest of her life.

The video has set tongues wagging on the internet, with many questioning the lady’s motive for marrying the elderly man.

Read some comments as you scroll…

@annegodonou wrote, “When the caretaker decide to become the wife! She is smart!?”







JechoLastKiddo – The husband and smile dey quarrel

anneberechi810 – Husband dey ? nah you find korede Bello



Iwu_The_Law – All of you saying the husband no the smile, if na you,be honest you go happy say you the marry for this age. wetin dey there to smile again.

ewaji_ex – You people should stop hate comment, she’s happy,she get peace of mind and that’s the most important thing..if I see old man wey go give me peace, I go marry, my eyes don see shege

Kennytwin0 – I think say na Regina Daniels advice this one

