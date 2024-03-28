type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsIt's because of his money - Netizens blast young lady for marrying...
News

It’s because of his money – Netizens blast young lady for marrying a rich old man (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to proudly show off her elderly husband sparking a huge buzz on the internet.

The woman posted a video compilation featuring clips from their wedding, loved-up pictures and videos of them, along with photos of her rich old husband.


Gushing over the love of her life, the lady stated that she would cherish him for the rest of her life.

The video has set tongues wagging on the internet, with many questioning the lady’s motive for marrying the elderly man.

Read some comments as you scroll…

@annegodonou wrote, “When the caretaker decide to become the wife! She is smart!?”

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon



JechoLastKiddo – The husband and smile dey quarrel

anneberechi810 – Husband dey ? nah you find korede Bello


Iwu_The_Law – All of you saying the husband no the smile, if na you,be honest you go happy say you the marry for this age. wetin dey there to smile again.

ewaji_ex – You people should stop hate comment, she’s happy,she get peace of mind and that’s the most important thing..if I see old man wey go give me peace, I go marry, my eyes don see shege

Kennytwin0 – I think say na Regina Daniels advice this one

Watch the clip below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, March 28, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
91.8 ° F
91.8 °
91.8 °
66 %
3.8mph
75 %
Thu
91 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more