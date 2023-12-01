“It’s nice”; Hilda Baci tastes Ghana Jollof again and makes sharp u-turn after previous backlash

- Advertisement -

Hilda Baci stirred recently controversy in a podcast by claiming that Ghanaian jollof lacked the taste found in that of Nigeria’s.

With the longstanding banter between Ghana and Nigeria over which country’s jollof is supreme, Ghanaians did not take her claim kindly. Many took to social media to lash out at her.

Nigerian jollof is actually better than Ghana Jollof, I have been to Ghana, I have eaten their jollof, I have done a competition with a Ghanaian chef that made his best Jollof and I have seen the recipe,” she said.

However, Hilda has made a sharp u-turn. In a new video sighted on instagram by Ghpage TV, the Nigerian chef was spotted given s second chance to tasting Ghana Jollof and when asked of her opinion, she said it tastes nice amidst laughter.

Later, she was asked her opinion on the Ghana Jollof she tried and she said “It’s nice, I mean I love the one I just had,” When asked if she is willing to grant another interview to speak about Ghana Jollof, she said “Yes”.

Watch the video below