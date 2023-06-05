type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

“It’s not a sin to have intercourse with a menstruating lady” – Counsellor Lutterodt tells men

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
It's not a sin to have intercourse with a menstruating lady - Counsellor Lutterodt tells men
Controversial and highly opinionated Ghanaian marriage counsellor and relationship expert, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counselor Lutterodt has strongly argued that having sex with a menstruating lady is not wrong.


During an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz showbiz program last Saturday, Counsellor Lutterodt explained that there are scientific reasons and benefits to having sex with someone menstruating.


He further claimed that there is undiluted pleasure and excitement in having sex during this period, especially for women who ovulate during this time.

In his own words;

The SC4, SC2, SC1 there are sexual benefits through bleeding, ‘menses’. some women ovulate during menstruation, so will you deny your partner pleasure who ovulates during bleeding?

“There is nothing wrong with having sex during menstruation, the only discomfort is having to soil the bed”

Below are some of the reactions from disappointed Ghanaians…

@Agbevepro The Bible clearly spells out this topic, it’s sad a whole Reverend will say this… Am highly disappointed in counsellor. Wether Ovulation or not its a sin, ovulation continues after mensuration

@kwesiblack88 There’s everything wrong sleeping with women in their mensis, both physically and spiritually.

@JVidzah And this one too is a Reverend minister?

@Princez_PeachSee all this boils down to your belief and how comfortable you feel doing that.. what counselor is saying is true also, ain’t u the same people who said apam dada n) atwemu. Why do Christians keep some and leave some?

    Source:GHpage

