type here...
GhPageEntertainment"It’s not compulsory for your son to take care of you" -...
Entertainment

“It’s not compulsory for your son to take care of you” – Counsellor Lutterodt blasts Shatta Wale’s mum

By Armani Brooklyn
Counsellor Lutterodt - Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian marriage and relationship expert, Counsellor Lutterodt has chided Shatta Wale’s mum for ruining to the media to do damage control to his son over her rent issues.

For the past two weeks, Shatta Wale has seriously been bashed on the internet after his mother granted an interview with one of the Accra based radio stations to expose how his son lied to the media that he has bought her a house.

READ ALSO: “I painfully took care of you” – Hungry Shatta Mama cries, threatens to ‘curse’ Shatta Wale if he continues to abandon her

According to Mama Shatta, his son has refused to give her upkeep money for some months now and she’s in a dire financial situation.

It is at the back of this that Counsellor Lutterodt has shared his contentious two cents about the whole brouhaha.

Speaking in an on-air interview with Akwasi Aboagye on PEACE FM, highly opinionated Counsellor Lutterodt argued that it’s not compulsory for any child to take care of his/her parents.

He added that it’s basic decency for a child to take of his/her old parents but it shouldn’t be seen as an obligation.

These sentiments from Counsellor Lutterodt has received contrasting views from social media users.

A handful of them has thrown their weight behind Counsellor Lutterodt whiles the majority have put forward that he’s said rubbish!

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 10, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    78 %
    2.2mph
    0 %
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News