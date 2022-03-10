“It’s not compulsory for your son to take care of you” – Counsellor Lutterodt blasts Shatta Wale’s mum

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian marriage and relationship expert, Counsellor Lutterodt has chided Shatta Wale’s mum for ruining to the media to do damage control to his son over her rent issues.

For the past two weeks, Shatta Wale has seriously been bashed on the internet after his mother granted an interview with one of the Accra based radio stations to expose how his son lied to the media that he has bought her a house.

According to Mama Shatta, his son has refused to give her upkeep money for some months now and she’s in a dire financial situation.

It is at the back of this that Counsellor Lutterodt has shared his contentious two cents about the whole brouhaha.

Speaking in an on-air interview with Akwasi Aboagye on PEACE FM, highly opinionated Counsellor Lutterodt argued that it’s not compulsory for any child to take care of his/her parents.

He added that it’s basic decency for a child to take of his/her old parents but it shouldn’t be seen as an obligation.

These sentiments from Counsellor Lutterodt has received contrasting views from social media users.

A handful of them has thrown their weight behind Counsellor Lutterodt whiles the majority have put forward that he’s said rubbish!