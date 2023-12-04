type here...
“I’ve slept with over 3000 women” – Oboy Siki goes deep into his bedroom activities (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Anyone who insults or attacks me on social media lacks common sense - Oboy Siki fires
Highly opinionated Ghanaian movie star, Oboy Siki, has publicly confessed to sleeping with over 3000 women.

The award-winning actor made this shocking revelation during an interview with Rashad on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show.

As confidently admitted by Oboy Siki, he’s a serial womanizer and he’ll never deny having such a trait.

Oboy Siki also alleged in the exclusive interview that she has slept with more women than any male in the movie industry and the only person who comes close to his ‘record’ is Akrobeto.

Oboy Siki asserted that Akrobeto has slept with almost all the women he has slept with.

He made these claims after openly stating that he has started a new beef with Akrobeto for his comments about him some months ago concerning his submission about how Agya Koo financed his mega-mansion.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

