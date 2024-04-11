type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentJack Alolome reveals how Opambour suspected his wife of flatulence and made...
Entertainment

Jack Alolome reveals how Opambour suspected his wife of flatulence and made his junior pastor sniff her buttocks in church

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Gospel musician, Jack Alolome has made a recollection of an incident that occurred in the church of controversial man of God, Opambour.

READ ALSO: I blame myself for all my problems- Funny Face

Speaking on Accra FM which Ghpage.com sighted, Jack Alolome disclosed that he last visited the man of God’s church and the unexpected happened.

According to the gospel musician, during the church service, the noticed a foul stench which was believed to be a flatulence.

To find the source of the flatulence, Jack Alolome said Opambour asked one of his junior pastors to sniff the buttocks of everyone in the church.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

“Opambour is a very sharp guy with a sharp eyesight. We were sitting and all of a sudden, he asked that all the pastors stand up. ‘Can’t you see [sic] this place is smelling? Who has flatulated here? Pastor Chief, sniff everyone’s buttocks,” Jack Alolome recounted.

He added that Opambour asked his Junior pastor to sniff the buttocks of his wife, saying that he does not trust his wife, just like any other person.

“So he had to bend his head and sniff everyone out one after the other. He [Opambour] even said “Sniff my wife too, I don’t trust her,” he said.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, April 11, 2024
Accra
thunderstorm
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
1.3mph
40 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more