Jackie Appiah finally breaks the silence on rumours that she is pregnant

Word on the street has it that Actress and Rich Lifestyle Social media Queen Jackie Appiah is pregnant again.

Social media users who have come across this new trending video of star actress, Jackie Appiah, have firmly suggested that the mother of one is pregnant with her second child.

This video has sparked massive reactions from social media users, most especially fans of the actress who have expressed their immense happiness for her.

In the viral clip, Jackie Appiah tried covering her tummy with her handbag but she was late because the camera had already captured her protruding stomach.

Watch the Video

It has become the biggest social media topic as netizens have expressed their thoughts on the alleged pregnancy of the beautiful and forever-young actress.

After viral conversations, the Queen has given a subtle reaction to the news about her in the latest post.

Jackie shared a beautiful video of her and a couple of friends chilling at a coded location. She captioned the video #Good Vibes.

This, netizens have made a U-turn to remark that the recent video of Jackie Appiah having a protrusion of the belly might have been a result of over-eating at the hangout with her pals.