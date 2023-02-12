- Advertisement -

Social media users who have come across this new trending video of star actress, Jackie Appiah, have firmly suggested that the mother of one is pregnant with her second child.

This video has sparked massive reactions from social media users, most especially fans of the actress who have expressed their immense happiness for her.

In the short clip, Jackie Appiah tried covering her tummy with her handbag but she was late because the camera had already captured her protruding stomach.

Aside from her protruding stomach, her saggy boobs also give a clue about her current condition – Because as we all know, pregnant women develop saggy boobs.

Interacting with GH Konkonsa who filmed her and later shared the footage on social media, Jackie Appiah confessed that she’s now looking horrible.

Another clear hint that she might have conceived because pregnant women normally lose their self-confidence until they put to birth because their beauty drastically wanes.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the video which suggest Jackie might be pregnant.

kdsam_genuine – I think she is pregnant!



maamee_serwaah – She is pregnant

rosenartey3 – She is pregnant



asha.adepa – Is she pregnant ??



kennie_truth – Think sweetheart is pregnant ? and she surely has never looked horrible before… Alway beautiful



adwoajoy2 – She’s pregnant

ruru_plug – eii what’s Jackie trying to hide with her bag

Recall that in 2020, reports that Jackie Appiah was pregnant took over social media trends by storm.

It was wildly allegedly back then that the actress was pregnant for Liberian president Geroge Oppong Weah.

During an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz show, she vehemently denied dating George Opong Weah and also dismissed the reports that she was pregnant.

