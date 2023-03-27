The graduation of Abeiku Santana from the University of Ghana Business School with a Masters Degree has stirred doubts among social media users.

The media personality who bagged a Masters in Marketing strategy at the weekend took to the internet to share a transcript of his impressive academic records.

But despite the impressive grades Abeiku attained, a lot of netizens have wondered if indeed he attended lectures or sat for examinations to achieve the feat.

Many believe his status as a celebrity could help him maneuver his way into getting the much-needed results from the institution without any hassle.

Abeiku transcript

Some made grounded arguments that influential, famous or wealthy people purchase their degrees and never actually attend their classes.

In this regard, one fan even took aim at actress Jackie Appiah claiming that they were both in the same class from level 100 to 300 in the university. However, she never sat for exams but graduated with first class.

“Me den Jackie Appiah enter level 100. We reach level 300 I no see am for exam hall em say she graduate,” one fan hilariously wrote.