Jackie Appiah graduates from the University Of Ghana with a 1st class; Adorable graduation photos drop

Jackie Appiah who is a Ghanaian an award-winning actress has accomplished yet another remarkable feat.

The mother of one who is starred in over 200 movies has graduated from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor’s degree (Legon).

Jackie Appiah is said to have received her degree from the University of Ghana on February 23, 2022.

According to reports, Jackie bagged the Ist class degree in Political Science and Information Studies.

Citing from photos from the graduation ceremony that has landed on the internet, the beautiful & classy actress is dressed in a white dress with a black academic robe over it.

Her career manager was also dressed similarly standing at her far left in one of the.

