A man by the name Kojo Arthur nicknamed Capo is currently in the grips of Edwinase-Munsunkwa police command in the Western Region for allegedly murdering his ex-wife’s husband.

According to reports, Kojo Authur and his friend Buaben connived and slashed the throat of the deceased.

Confirming the incident to the host of Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show, Nyhiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson who is the Assemblyman of the Electoral area indicated that the suspect has three children with the ex-wife, Edufuwa.

“They were married but because of some personal reasons, they divorced. The lady moved on and met another man in the next community but it seems her ex-husband was still in love with her and decided to fight for her. She has no children with the new husband but they have been living happily until the sad incident happened,”

”They went there with a machete and other weapons. Immediately they got to the house of his ex-wife, they attacked her new husband and slashed his throat. Since there was no one to help, he died out of excessive bleeding. All efforts to transport him to the nearest hospital proved unsuccessful due to the bad nature of our roads,”

“They decided to sneak out from the community after committing the crime but they were apprehended by some youth. They tied them up until the police arrived and handed them over. They are currently in the custody of the Atobiase Police Station in the same district”

Investigations are still ongoing and we will bring you updates on this developing story.