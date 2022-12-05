Ace broadcaster Jessica Saforo has responded to a cheeky tweet of dancehall musician Shatta Wale expressing his love interest for her.

The musician had in the Twitter post said he is in love with the woman behind the automated voice of Ghana’s telecommunication giant, MTN.

According to Wale, it brings him joy when he hears the popular voice on the phone when he places calls to other parties. He even went as far as declaring his intention to marry the woman behind that soothing voice.

“The woman that has been talking on my phone from #MTN when am making a call, how old is she, I want to marry her…She can talk,” Shatta Wale tweeted.

Jessica Opare Saforo’s attention was drawn to Shatta’s post after several tags by social media users who know her to be the voice-over artiste.

The media personality reacted by saying ‘errrmmm” in a retweet of her admirer’s post on Sunday.

Check out the post below:

Jessica Opare Saforo is the voice ambassador for MTN and her voice is placed on some of the automated voice alerts heard at the end of the line.

The media personality and YouTuber disclosed this in one of her videos on her channel.

According to her, she is the one who said “The number you’ve dialed cannot be reached at the moment. The mobile equipment is either switched off or out of coverage area”.

Jessica Saforo also disclosed that she is also the one behind the voice, “You have one minute remaining”.

Many social media users and, of course, phone users reacted with surprise to her revelation.