Actor-turned Politician John Dumelo would come on October 7, 2023, lay his late mum Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo to rest and bid her his final goodbye.

The mother of the actor who is a retired customs officer kicked the bucket a few weeks ago at age 71.

The one-week memorial service was held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra where it was revealed that the family had agreed to bid farewell to their late mother, sister, and friend on October 7.

Many celebrities from the entertainment world, as well as friends and family, attended the memorial service.

The likes of Yvonne Nelson, Bola Ray, and Soraya Mensah, among other well-known people, attended to offer support to John Dumelo.

Following the death of his mother, John Dumlo took to his social media page to share the sad news with his over 3 million followers.

He shared: “My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel.”

May her soul rest in Power.