type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentJohn Dumelo stars in new Netflix movie titled 'Blood Vessel' - VIDEO
Entertainment

John Dumelo stars in new Netflix movie titled ‘Blood Vessel’ – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian actor, farmer, activist and politician, John Dumelo has brought joy to Ghanaians as he has been spotted in a recently released movie by Netflix.

Blood Vessel, the title of the movie is a story of six African stowaways escaping the poor life in Nigeria in a bid to search for greener pastures in South America.

READ ALSO: Emotional moment Ghanaian pastor paired together two broken-hearted congregants – VIDEO

The movie produced by Charles Okpaleke and directed by Moses Inwang, is said to be a true-life story set in Nembe, a bustling community in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

In this new movie, the Ghana actor plays the role of Commander John, a strict and honorable navy team leader on a mission to rid the piracy at Ghanaian coastlines and other illegal activities.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The snippet of his performance shared on Ghapage TV on instagram has already drawn the attention of many Ghanaian who can’t wait to have a feel of the whole film.

Watch the video below

TODAY

Thursday, December 14, 2023
Accra
haze
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
48 %
2.9mph
0 %
Thu
90 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways