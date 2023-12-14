John Dumelo stars in new Netflix movie titled ‘Blood Vessel’ – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian actor, farmer, activist and politician, John Dumelo has brought joy to Ghanaians as he has been spotted in a recently released movie by Netflix.

Blood Vessel, the title of the movie is a story of six African stowaways escaping the poor life in Nigeria in a bid to search for greener pastures in South America.

READ ALSO: Emotional moment Ghanaian pastor paired together two broken-hearted congregants – VIDEO

The movie produced by Charles Okpaleke and directed by Moses Inwang, is said to be a true-life story set in Nembe, a bustling community in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

In this new movie, the Ghana actor plays the role of Commander John, a strict and honorable navy team leader on a mission to rid the piracy at Ghanaian coastlines and other illegal activities.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The snippet of his performance shared on Ghapage TV on instagram has already drawn the attention of many Ghanaian who can’t wait to have a feel of the whole film.

Watch the video below