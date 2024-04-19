type here...
John Kumah’s wife drops the shocking reason that made her reject Ejisu’s seat following her hubby’s death

By Armani Brooklyn
Rev. Lilian Kumah, wife of the late NPP politician John Kumah, has chosen to prioritize her faith and family over political ambitions.

During a recent sermon, Rev. Kumah disclosed her decision, citing her dedication to God and pursuit of joy as guiding factors in her life choices.

The mother of four delivered a powerful message about making informed decisions and embracing the path ordained for one’s life.

Despite assumptions that she would step into her husband’s shoes and vie for political office, Rev. Kumah remained steadfast in her commitment to her spiritual calling and family responsibilities.

Her decision to forego political aspirations has NPP politician Kwabena Boateng, to pursue the opportunity presented by the Ejisu primaries and forthcoming by-election.

