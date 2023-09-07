- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Fountain Gate Chapel Pastor Eastwood Anaba has shared how former President John Dramani Mahama offered help to Pastor Mensa Otabil while he was in need.

Pastor Dr Mensa Otabil who is the founder of the International Central Gospel Church(ICGC) is one of the known Pastors who spoke ‘bad’ against the John Mahama government between 2012 to 2016.

Without mincing words, he was tagged as an NPP person who was using his church sermons to campaign for votes for the then-NPP candidate now President Nana Akuffo Addo.

Years down the lane, it has emerged that despite everything he did and said about former President John Mahama, he offered help to him when he needed it without looking at what he had said about him and his government.

According to Pastor Eastwood Anaba, he was in Lagos when Pastor Mensa Otabil reached out to him that he was in serious trouble and needed his help urgently since it was a matter of life and death.

Apparently, one of Mensa-Otabil’s pastors had been involved in a car accident in Nandom and was in critical condition.

Pastor Eastwood Anaba went on to say that Mensa-Otabil told him the situation was serious and they needed to bring the pastor to Accra for treatment and therefore wanted him(Eastwood Anaba) to reach out to the government(John Mahama) to send a flight to Nandom to pick up his pastor.

After their conversation, he reached out to John Mahama on the phone who promised to help him out in thirty minutes but surprisingly John Mahama solved the issue within ten minutes by calling the Air Force commander to get a flight to pick up the pastor from Wa to Accra.

Watch the video below: