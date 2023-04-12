Anyone who wants to join us has to pay Ghc 500 – Kuami Eugene, King Promise, MDK and Mr Drew lookalikes reveal

It started as social media fun but now they have commercialised their activities on the internet.

The ‘Celeb Look-Alike’ mantra in the last few months has spread like wildfire. It seems every celebrity in Ghana has a Look Alike.

These individuals think they share a striking resemblance with some of the celebs and go about priding in that and making noise on social media.

Notable among these young dudes are Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Medikal and Mr Drew lookalikes.

These guys have been posting videos mimicking their Look-Alikes in their various fields of craft and popularity.

Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Medikal and Mr Drew’s lookalikes have formed a team and are doing the most on social media in the last few days.

In a recent interview, they claimed that their business is booming as they’re making enough money.

According to them, they are receiving a lot of love from the public which is fetching them some money.

They added that they’re open to adding new lookalikes but they would have to pay a registration fee of Ghc 500 to join.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW