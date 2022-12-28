- Advertisement -

Ghanaian screen goddess, Joselyn Dumas; Has taken to the internet to flaunt her beautiful all-grown-up daughter who shares a striking resemblance with her.

Joselyn’s Dumas’ teen daughter is really growing up in the mould of her beautiful mother.

While Joselyn has never shied away and has always been proud to be a mother, she has been able to shield her daughter from the media limelight.

In this short video which has warmed hearts on the internet, Joselyn Dumas was twinning with her daughter Siena.

They wore Christmas hats and glowed like the early morning sun on Summer’s eve.

The beautiful girl who is growing into a fine young lady only pops up on social media on rare occasions.

Joselyn’s daughter is known as Senia and she was born out of the actress’ marriage during her time in the US which ended in divorce.